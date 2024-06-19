Nine foreigners sent back after illegal border-crossing attempt in Biawak

KUCHING (June 19): The Malaysian Armed Forces has foiled an attempt by nine foreigners to enter Sarawak illegally via Biawak in Lundu today.

The First Infantry Division in a statement said the Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Army (TNI-AD) personnel were conducting joint patrols at the Military Joint Post (Gabma), approximately 120 meters from the Indonesian border near Biawak at 2.10pm

“During the patrol, the soldiers noticed nine individuals walking from the direction of the Indonesian border, attempting to cross into Malaysia.

“Investigations found that all of them aged between 20 and 49 were on their way to work in Malaysia,” it said.

Checks on their belongings found only their smartphones, wallet, clothes and RM8,680 worth of cash. No contraband items were found with them.

After the checks, they were taken to the border to be deported back to Indonesia.

A police report was also lodged at Lundu Police Station.