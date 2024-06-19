Premier receives courtesy call from outgoing MACC Sarawak director

KUCHING (June 19): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak remains committed to fully supporting the aspirations of the Sarawak government in ensuring that the state is free from corruption and abuse of power, said its outgoing director Datuk Mohd Zaki Hassan.

As quoted by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, he said MACC Sarawak has increased its prevention programmes meant to raise public awareness on the dangers of corruption and also to ensure government departments focus on their duties.

“These precaution measures are to make the public in Sarawak aware of the dangers of corruption, and we also help improve procedures or act as advisors to departments (on matters) that are seen to cause leakage to the funds in Sarawak,” he said.

He said this to the media after paying a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Premier’s Office here today.

Mohd Zaki, who has served more than six years as MACC Sarawak director will assume a new role as the Director of the Administrative Investigation Division at MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya.

With the Premier’s strong support, he believed MACC Sarawak would continue to maintain its excellent performance in contributing to the fight against corruption in Sarawak.

He also expressed his pride in the achievements of the Sarawak MACC which until now has played an active role in strengthening the corruption prevention system under the committee established by the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit.

“We have set up a committee that gives views from the enforcement aspect, and this proves that MACC Sarawak also plays a role in the state government’s efforts to fight corruption,” he said.