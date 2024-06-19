Putin and N Korea’s Kim sign strategic partnership treaty

MOSCOW (June 19): Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a “strategic partnership treaty” following their talks in Pyongyang today, Russian state media reported.

Putin signalled earlier the two nations had prepared a document that would “form the basis” of their relations for years to come, but did not provide any detail.

“Russia and North Korea have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty,” the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a correspondent.

The two leaders also exchanged gifts during the visit, with Kim receiving a teaset and a luxury Russian-made Aurus car, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov did not say what gifts Putin received, but hinted they were related to Putin’s image, “including busts”.

The Kremlin said on Monday the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

Moscow and Pyongyang’s ties have sparked concern in the West, which believes Russia has been procuring and using North Korean weaponry to wage its military offensive in Ukraine.

Kim said earlier relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin’s visit would strengthen their countries’ “ardent friendship”. – AFP