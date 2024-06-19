Recoda pays courtesy call on TYT

KUCHING (June 19): A delegation from the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) today paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi at Astana Negeri.

Led by their chief executive officer Datu Ismawi Ismuni, the delegates updated Wan Junaidi on the progress of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) Development Plan 2030 and the Socio-Economic Development Plan 2022-2026, as well as the current ongoing mega projects under the purview of Recoda.

Among the mega projects discussed where the upcoming Northern Coastal Highway linking Miri, Limbang and Lawas in Sarawak’s northern tip up to the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR), and the Miri-Marudi, Marudi-Mulu (Kuala Melinau) and Long Panai-Long Lama road projects which would vastly improve connectivity to the Unesco World Heritage site, Mulu National Park, and the rest of the region as a whole.

The Recoda delegation comprised regional development directors from the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), Highland Development Agency (HDA) and the Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA).

Ismawi gifted Wan Junaidi and his wife with local products from the Score region, such as natural salt, rice, kelulut honey and coffee, to promote the entrepreneurs in the area.

The gifts were also packaged in a traditional woven basket decorated with beads from the Baram region.

These were given as a reflection of the excellent products and craftsmanship produced by entrepreneurs in the Score region, many of whom Recoda has taken upon itself to foster through socio-economic initiatives.

Recoda’s community-centric initiatives aim to empower Sarawakians within the Score region with upskilling programmes such as COMMUNITY@SCORE and EMPLOY@SCORE, which enable them to cultivate their passions and skills to make a comfortable living and excel in their crafts and careers.

Wan Junaidi expressed his support for the socio-economic programmes’ goals and their emphasis on empowering local communities to engage in the economy, allowing them to be self-sustaining and active participants in their regional economic growth.

Empowering the community is important to make them part of the team that contributes to the realisation of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Sarawak Green Economic Agenda as set by the Sarawak government.

Wan Junaidi and his wife were also gifted with Kain Songket, with the Berturus Pohon Rhu and Pucuk Rebung designs.