Sabah teacher wins International Society for Technology in Education Award

KENINGAU (June 19): An English teacher at Keningau Vocational College, has been chosen as one of the winners of the 20 to Watch Award by the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE), a US-based educational association, for his effort in pioneering a virtual internationalization programme for students and educators.

Dr Sirhajwan Idek’s winning was officially announced on June 18, 2024, on the website https://iste.org/iste-20-to-watch-award.

ISTE is a global organization that promotes the use of technology among educators through comprehensive training approaches.

Sirhajwan has been honored as a recipient of this award for pioneering a virtual education program that enables students and teachers in the country to participate in real-time training and learning sessions on Google Meet or Zoom through various activities mainly masterclasses, conference presentations, cultural exchange classes, and chat sessions.

The program, known as ‘Virtual, Remote, Live’ or VRL, has been recognized as one of the best practices by Brunei-based SEAMEO VOCTECH that is specialized in vocational and technical education in the Southeast Asian region.

Through this project, Sirhajwan successfully connected over 2,000 students and teachers in Malaysia with educators and scholars from other countries which enabled them to learn various topics and also pitched their own projects in English language.

Many students from the program have successfully applied what they learned from the programme and scaled up the impact of their respective projects.

Sirhajwan considered the recognition as a testament to his effort and its impact.

The director of Keningau Vocational College, Nordin bin Akup, congratulated Sirhajwan for his consistency in providing learning opportunities for students and educators in various means.

He hopes that the teachers at the college will continue to give their best in educating the young generation of this nation.

As an award recipient, Sirhajwan will receive a plaque recognizing his achievement, a premium membership for ISTE, a complimentary registration to its virtual conference and opportunities to contribute to technology-assisted education through article writing and webinars.