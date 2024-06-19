Samalaju station holds fire safety programme for plantation workers

BINTULU (June 19): The Samalaju fire station training unit held a fire safety programme for employees at SD Pekaka/Ruai Estate KM72, Jalan Bintulu-Miri yesterday.

Samalaju station chief Hashim Norshidi said the programme, which started at 3pm, was attended by some 60 participants.

He said this was one of the training unit’s programmes to create awareness of and impart new knowledge on firefighting.

“Three main activities were conducted namely a fire safety talk, fire extinguisher demonstration, and kitchen firefighting demonstration,” said Hashim.

He added the programme received an encouraging response from the estate workers.

Hashim said the participants were excited to learn proper firefighting techniques.