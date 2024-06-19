Sikie: S’wak govt to continue prioritising infrastructure, economic devt in Kakus

TATAU (June 19): The Sarawak government will continue to prioritise infrastructure and economic development in Kakus, said Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai.

The Kakus assemblyman said there are three agencies that will develop the area, namely the Mid Rajang Regional Development Agency (MIRRDA), Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) and Bintulu Rural Development Committee (BIRDCOM).

“Therefore, we will definitely be able to become a developed area by 2030 which is six years away with the existence of these three agencies,” Sikie said during the official handing over of the completed Sungai Muput Bridge yesterday.

Sikie said he is very grateful to the Sarawak government, especially the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for allocating RM2 million for the construction of the bridge, adding that the funding for the project came under the Forest Concession Area Trust Fund Tatau District Year 2023.

“This bridge has an impact and is very useful for the residents, especially from the areas of Ulu Anap, Ulu Penyarai and Muput covering 44 longhouses including three schools and two health clinics in Nanga Tau and Nanga Penyarai,” he said.

He also thanked the contractor for completing the bridge construction two months early, with the project reaching completion on April 3, well ahead of the anticipated timeline.

Penghulu Michael Agul, who also spoke during the event, thanked the Sarawak government for constructing the new bridge.

“With the completion of this bridge project, the problems faced by the local people have been solved as the old wooden bridge was often damaged and flooded. This new bridge will benefit all of us who travel by land,” he said.

Also present at the event were Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, Bintulu Public Works Department civil engineer Joseph Tyran and Tatau District Office administrative officer Winnie Dian.