STB, MAG sign MoU to collab on initiatives promoting tourism to Sarawak

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three-year strategic partnership to collaborate on initiatives promoting tourism to Sarawak.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the MoU further underscored the state government’s commitment to promoting Sarawak as a premier tourist destination.

“This MoU addresses a key area in our pursuit to promote tourism in Sarawak.

“It aims to jointly explore and implement activities using services by MAG for mutual benefit,” he said in his speech read by Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sebastian Ting at the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) Sponsors Appreciation Day here today.

Signing the MoU on behalf of STB was its chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor while MAG was represented by its chief executive officer of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

Abdul Karim said through a series of joint activities, both STB and MAG aim to foster greater cooperation and mobilise efforts to revive and enhance the country’s tourism industry, with a focus on attracting international visitors.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with our ambitious goal for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“With this MoU, we are embarking on a journey to explore and implement various activities designed to promote tourism to Sarawak.

“Using the services and reach of Malaysia Airlines, we will develop and execute these initiatives on an annual basis, ensuring they are continually reviewed and refined,” he said.

He also said that the collaborative efforts are intended to complement and strengthen each party’s existing tourism promotion activities, with the ultimate aim of attracting over 35.6 million tourists to Malaysia by 2026.

“This partnership represents a strategic and forward-thinking approach to achieving our tourism objectives, enhancing our global appeal, and firmly positioning Sarawak as a top destination for travellers worldwide,” he said.

Abdul Karim said partnership and collaboration are also key success factors for a festival as significant as RWMF.

“The RWMF has evolved and come a long way to be a key milestone in showcasing Sarawak’s identity, heritage, joy of life and unity.

“Today’s gathering is dedicated to acknowledging and appreciating the unwavering support of our partners and friends. Therefore, contributions from our partners are instrumental in driving the success and sustainability of RWMF 2024,” he said.

Later at a press conference, Sharzede shared that the MoU will look into mega events under STB such as RWMF and the Rainforest Youth Summit, among others.

“We also have trade fairs and consumer shows that we are working with as well as collaboration with airlines to bring in key opinion leaders (KOLs), familiarisation trips and so forth,” she said.

On sales of RWMF tickets, she said STB is elated to be able to reach to festival goers who will be coming from countries such as the United Kingdom and Africa.

“Our domestic sales are still in good numbers, but we are very happy that the reach is further this year where we will also have visitors from all 10 Asean member countries including Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia,” she said.

She also said that there is a noticeable trend in the purchase of the tickets whereby tickets are purchased at the last minute.

“The numbers are picking up and we are confident of a very good show with a good number of turnouts at RWMF 2024,” said Sharzede.

The 27th edition of RWMF, to be held at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in Santubong from June 28 to 30, will feature more than 150 international and Malaysian acts including Grammy and Golden Globe award-winning Japanese artist Kitaro.

Themed ‘Evolution’, this year’s festival will also be headlined by Malaysia’s very own Datuk Zainal Abidin, who is famous for his hit song, ‘Hijau’.