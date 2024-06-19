Stealing pack of ciggies, RM50 lands Miri man in jail for 3 months

MIRI (June 19): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to three months’ jail for stealing a pack of cigarettes and RM50.

Magistrate Randu Rangen convicted Dominic Betie, 21, of Taman Tunku on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

According to the facts of the case, Dominic was found to have stolen a pack of cigarettes and RM50 belonging to a 29-year-old.

He committed the offence on June 1 at 4.36am at Pujut Corner.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Dominic was unrepresented by legal counsel.