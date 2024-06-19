STIDC donates korban meat to 220 asnaf recipients

KUCHING (June 19): Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and its subsidiaries donated ‘korban’ (sacrificial) meat to 220 asnaf (needy) individuals.

STIDC general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah said such activities and donations are part of the corporation’s annual programmes to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha.

“Six cows were slaughtered in the Aidiladha sacrificial slaughter ritual and will be distributed to the recipients,” said Zainal when speaking to reporters at Wisma Sumber Alam at Petra Jaya yesterday.

A total of 100 STIDC staff members were involved in the activity hosted by the corporation’s surau committee.

During the event, Zainal revealed that Pusaka Timber Industries, a subsidiary of STIDC, is exploring opportunities to invest in Sarawak’s bamboo industry.

He added that G-COVE International Co Ltd (G-COVE), Sichuan Vanov New Materials Co Ltd (BABO), and Pusaka Timber Industries Sdn Bhd recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“It was signed for the parties involved to jointly conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for a strategic collaboration to develop the proposed bamboo pulp and bamboo fibre-based product mill in Sarawak,” he said.

This is one of the initiatives taken by STIDC to promote investments to develop bamboo plantations and downstream processing in Sarawak.

Pustaka Timber Industries stands as an investment arm for STIDC; BABO has integrated facilities to produce pulp and bamboo fibre-based products in China; and G-COVE is the manufacturer for packaging materials made from bamboo pulps.