Three Sibu schools upgraded under MP’s ‘Program Mesra Rakyat’ grant

SIBU (June 19): SMK Tiong Hin, SK Bandaran Sibu No 3 and SK Jalan Deshon recently had their facilities upgraded using funds from the Sibu parliamentary constituency’s ‘Program Mesra Rakyat’ (PMR) grant.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the upgrading works involved the installation of new equipment and school hardware facilities for these three schools.

For SMK Tiong Hin, the school band received five clarinets, five flutes, five trumpets, three snare drums, four tenor drums, and two harps.

“I hope the new equipment would increase the students’ interest and encourage them to join the school band.

“Also, the new instruments will motivate the band to improve their performance,” said Ling in a statement.

SK Bandaran Sibu No 3, meanwhile, received new desks for teachers, desktop computers, whiteboards, air-conditioners, ceiling fans, and 50 chairs for the school’s auditorium.

“SK Deshon’s school equipment is old and requires renovation projects including the removal of old glass window panels.

“The school will also need to install new air-conditioners in multiple areas across the school, and replace the outdated audio equipment and plastic chairs in the school’s auditorium,” added Ling.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Sibu parliamentary service centre will hold a fuel subsidy event this June 21, taking place at the Shell Petrol Station in Sungai Bidut.

In this regard, Ling called upon the people, especially those in Sungai Bidut area, to participate in the event, set to run from 8.30am to 10.30am.

“This fuel subsidy event is a regular activity run by my service centre.

“The objective is to help reduce the people’s cost of living.

“Petrol is a necessity for everyone who owns a vehicle and it is definitely a people-friendly activity that looks after the welfare of the people,” he said.

Anyone refuelling the car with petrol on the day will get a RM5 subsidy on the spot.

For motorcyclists, they can get RM5 subsidised fuel for free.

“Both motorists and motorcyclists are strictly reminded to not bring their own containers when refuelling,” said Ling.

The MP also invited the public to follow his Facebook page ‘OSCAR LING Chai Yew’ to find out in advance the various activities organised by his service centre, meant to benefit the people.

“The people can also follow the events organised by us via Instagram and Tik Tok.”