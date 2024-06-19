Two-car crash in Lawas leaves woman injured

MIRI (June 19): A woman was injured in an accident involving two sedan cars near Kampung Belangai, Jalan Trusan, in Lawas last night.

The Lawas fire station said it received a distress a call on the incident at 9.40pm.

A team of five personnel was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the accident involved a Proton Saga and a Proton Wira.

“All of the victims involved in the accident were moved from the cars by the villagers nearby, except for one female victim who was injured,” the station said in a statement.

It said firefighters assisted the victim, who sustained injuries to her face.

“She was later handed over to paramedics from Lawas Hospital for further action,” said the station.

The operation ended at 10.27pm.