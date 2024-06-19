YBNM course in Bintulu aims to enhance OSH at workplace

BINTULU (June 19): The Yayasan Pengguna Negara Malaysia (YPNM) Bintulu branch successfully conducted a three-day ‘Occupational Safety and Health Coordinator (OSH-C) Training’ programme.

The course, conducted by Mohamad Shahbani Che Mid from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Bintulu, was held in collaboration with Alpha Frontier HSE Consultancy Sdn Bhd at Meta Learning Centre in Times Square Mall, Bintulu recently.

In the programme, Mohamad Shahbani highlighted the ‘Occupational Safety and Health Workplace Assessment (OSHWA)’ which aims to enhance workplace health and safety with a focus on physical aspects.

YPNM Sarawak branch secretary general Jimmy Ling said the main objective of this course is to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022.

“The Act provides a provision requiring an employer to appoint one of their employees to operate as an Occupational Safety and Health Coordinator (OSH-C),” said Jimmy.

He added the main goal of safety and health programmes is to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses, and deaths as well as handling the results of the suffering and financial hardships such unwanted events can cause for the workers involved, their families, and their employers.

“Ensuring a secure and healthy work environment is a fundamental consumer right in Malaysia. YPNM is committed to conducting the OSH coordinator training and certification programmes across Sarawak,” said Jimmy.

YPNM is currently partnering with a DOSH-certified training provider with the course eligible for claim under the Human Resources Development Corporation claimable scheme.

Meanwhile, YPNM Bintulu chairman Kapitan Dr Simon Hong said under the new Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act 2022, employers operating in workplaces not required to have a Safety and Health Officer (SHO) must instead appoint and provide training to an employee designated as an OSHC.

“The penalty for the contravention of a requirement to appoint an OSH coordinator or SHO is a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both,” said Hong.

Among those present during the course were YPNM Bintulu vice chairman Michael Hii and HRDC accredited trainer and DOSH-certified training provider Dr Ling Yee.