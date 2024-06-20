Agong tops own record again with special ‘FFF 1’ number plate, hopes winning RM1.75 mln bid will benefit public

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): For the second time this year, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has won the special edition vehicle licence plate “FFF 1” with his RM1.75 million bid, breaking his own personal record three months ago today.

His has set the national record on February 20 when he bid RM1.5 million and won the “GOLD 1”, which at that time had the highest value for a vehicle number plate in Malaysia’s history.

In his Facebook post today, he “hopes that the value of the bid, channelled to the federal government, can be used to help the people”.

The post was also accompanied by a picture of Transport Minister Anthony Loke presenting the special edition vehicle plate number to Sultan Ibrahim.

The “FFF” number plate series opened for bidding online from May 11 for five days in conjunction with the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) 78th anniversary, and closed on May 15 at 10pm.

Sultan Ibrahim, a keen car and motorcycle collector, is known to participate in previous number plate bids by the JPJ.

Alongside owning the “GOLD 1” number plate, the 65-year-old sultan of Johor owns the “FF1” number plate, which he won in June last year when he bid RM1.2 million for it. — Malay Mail