Aidiladha: Senari Synergy distributes cattle to villages in Kuching, Tg Manis

KUCHING (June 20): Senari Synergy Group handed over six cattle to villages here and in Tanjung Manis as part of its yearly Environmental, Sustainable, and Governance (ESG) initiative.

According to a press release, the cattle were distributed to Kampung Haji Mahdi, Kampung Bukit Kudi, Kampung Senari, Kampung Goebilt, Kampung Muara Tebas, and Tanjung Manis.

Group managing director Jefri Ahmad Tambi expressed his gratitude to the Penghulu, village chiefs, mosque committees and the community for their support in ensuring the success of the sacrifice and the meat distribution to the needy.

He also thanked Senari Synergy Group staff for their contributions and participation in the Senari Synergy Qurban 2024.

“As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we aim to inculcate the spirit of sacrifice, humility, generosity, and compassion towards others within Keluarga Senari.

“Eid al-Adha reminds us to be grateful for the blessings we have received all this while,” Jefri said.

He hoped that the spirit of selflessness and willingness to give without expecting anything in return would continue to prevail in Senari Synergy.