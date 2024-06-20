Bomba: 33 Miri premises fined last year for fire safety offences

MIRI (June 20): Thirty-three premises here were found to have violated fire safety device installation (PKK) requirements last year.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri fire investigation division chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said any act to conceal or deactivate such devices is an offence as it can affect Bomba’s response time in the event of an emergency.

“Bomba will issue a compound notice to any premises found to commit such offence.

“The compound must be paid within three months, or Bomba will take the case to court,” he told reporters after leading an operation to check the PKK system at a shopping mall here today.

He said the compound for the first offence is RM100, and RM200 for each subsequent offence.

On today’s operation dubbed Ops Sea Horse, Awangku Mohd Hazmin said it was the second conducted since its launch last year.

The three-day operation which began Wednesday will see Bomba teams check PKK systems at selected premises within and beyond Miri city.

It involves teams from the Lopeng, Miri Central, Marudi, Batu Niah and Lutong fire stations.

“Our target this year is to inspect 70 premises including offices, shops, supermarkets and residential areas, amongst others, to ensure their respective PKK system is in good condition,” said Awangku Mohd Hazmin.