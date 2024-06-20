Boost for Sarawak Sukma bowling team as Ethan Damien Goh strikes bronze at Asian Junior meet

KUCHING (June 20): Sarawak Sukma XXI bowler Ethan Damien Goh made his presence felt at the Asian Junior Bowling Championships at Sunway Megalanes on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old Sarawakian impressed on his debut appearance at the meet by securing the bronze medal in the boys singles final.

This achievement will certainly boost his motivation to do well in Sukma XXI that will be hosted by Sarawak in August.

Saudi Arabia’s Talal Al Marri set the opening pace with 248 followed closely by Ko Chen-Yu of Chinese Taipei in second, two pins behind.

Two Singaporeans Joshua Gaza Soo Chak Kuen and Aviel Chua Jun Lie shared third spot with identical 237.

Chua and Soo led the pack one-two after the second game but Macau’s Chan Chun Lok, who started with only 201 and 244 in his first two games, added a sizzling 254 to take over the running Chua was content occupying second, albeit 41 pins adrift.

Chan’s lead only lasted one game as Chan regained the lead with 234 in the fourth game.

Goh, who was representing Malaysia A Team, shared second spot with Vietnam’s Tran Hoang Khoi with consistently good first four games.

He took over the lead with the Vietnamese in a close second.

Mark Leong, from nowhere, rolled the highest game of the event with 278 in the fifth game to put himself in contention.

Leong ended with 212 in his final game, good enough to seal victory to win a second gold medal for Singapore with 1321.

Chan bounced back with a superb last game of 238 to clinch the silver medal with 1311, just 10 pins away.

Goh earned a second bronze medal for Malaysia with 1,308 while Tran was unlucky to missed out a podium place by four pins after ending in fourth position with 1,308.

ABF honorary life president Vivien Lau presented the medals to the winners of the girl’s and boy’s singles during the medal ceremony.