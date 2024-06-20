Cambodian, Singaporean PMs highlight Asean unity, centrality

PHNOM PENH (June 20): Cambodia and Singapore have emphasised the importance of maintaining unity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said a Cambodian Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday.

The statement was issued at the conclusion of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to Singapore, where he held a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

“They shared the view that maintaining Asean unity and centrality is crucial for peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” the statement said, according to Xinhua.

The two prime ministers were committed to working together closely to navigate through the geopolitical complexity to ensure that Asean unity and centrality remain strong and Asean continues to stay on the path of growth, it added.

During the meeting, the two prime ministers also exchanged views on major regional and international issues of common concern, the statement said, adding that they highlighted the urgent need to expedite conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Bernama-Xinhua