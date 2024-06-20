Consider TVET for higher studies due to marketability, demand, S’wak Transport Minister tells youths

MIRI (June 20): Youths should consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a path to further their studies due its graduates’ marketability and demand, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Sarawak Transport Minister said TVET is a ‘game changer’ in today’s education system where its graduates are always in high demand in today’s industries.

“In addition, TVET can also produce ‘job creator’ where TVET graduates become entrepreneurs and offer job opportunities to the community,” he said.

His text of speech was read by Councillor Jeffery Phang when officiating at the ‘Jom Masuk TVET’ Madani Roadshow Outreach Carnival Sarawak Zone 2024 at the Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) today.

Lee said the National TVET Policy 2030 which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the National TVET Day 2024 earlier this month was a comprehensive guideline that sets out the government’s aspirations and direction in ensuring a holistic coordination and implementation of TVET starting this year until 2030.

He pointed out that the policy was very significant to maintain global competitiveness especially in the field of TVET which aims to produce skilled workers with high income.

“Through TVET education, the country can produce a competent and competitive workforce in the job market.

“In order to create an inclusive TVET ecosystem, it needs to be supported by sustainable policies, quality TVET training providers and needs continuous support from the industry,” he said.

Lee added that the Sarawak government will give full support to the National TVET Policy 2030 by complementing existing policies at the state level.

Meanwhile, today’s carnival was organised by the Human Resource Ministry through the Skills Development Department (JPK) in collaboration with ILP, the Manpower Department (JTM), Social Security Organisation (Socso) Sarawak, as well as Miri and Subis Education offices.

This carnival has successfully brought together a total of 40 exhibitors consisting of TVET training providers, industry, public and private agencies.

Various activities were also carried out in conjunction with the carnival including exhibitions by TVET training providers, on-the-spot interviews for job seekers by 20 leading agencies and companies around Miri, as well as TVET seminars.

Also present at the carnival’s opening was Human Resource Ministry’s Department of Skills Development director-general Zuleah Darsong.