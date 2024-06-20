Curious teen girls find foetus buried in Inanam field

KOTA KINABALU (June 20): Three teenage girls were shocked to find a foetus wrapped in a piece of cloth buried in an open field at Mile 5.5 Jalan Tuaran in Inanam here on Wednesday.

One of the girls said they were initially suspicious of the behaviour of two persons, who were carrying a bag and a shovel around 8pm on Tuesday.

“At the time, my two friends and I were in a rented room on the first floor when we saw the two individuals behaving strangely. We wanted to check but it was raining heavily at that time.

“After the rain stopped, we decided to check what was going on and went down to the open field. There were signs that something had been buried,” she said.

Due to their curiosity, the girls dug up the ground.

“We were shocked to find a foetus wrapped in the cloth and we immediately made a police report,” she said, declining to be named.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said a team of forensics personnel from the state police contingent was assigned to the scene.

The foetus was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further investigation, said Kasim, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead bodies.

Kasim urged those with any information related to the case to assist police with the investigation.