‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to feature at Bintulu club’s movie time fundraiser

BINTULU (June 20): Kelab Kebajikan Kakitangan Mahkamah Bintulu’s (KKKMB) Cinematic Fundraising Cum Charity Event on July 27 will feature ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Street Animal Rescuers Association Bintulu (Sara) and Peryatim Bintulu.

Club spokesperson Michelle Law said the event will be held at GSC tHe Spring Bintulu Big Hall at 2pm.

“We are targeting to attract 239 audience (members) to support this event,” she said.

“This is the first time KKKMB has organised a charity event. Our newly-elected president Galvin Loo Wei Ming has initiated this event so that we can share happiness with the children of Peryatim.”

She said the club is planning to host another event for Peryatim Bintulu residents at the Bintulu Court Complex in August.

For details on the charity event, contact Law on 011-19375286 or Cynthia Chan on 013-8291939.