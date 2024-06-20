Dudong religious bodies receive grants totalling RM1.5 mln from Unifor

SIBU (June 20): Two religious bodies under the Dudong state constituency received grants from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) today.

Nanga Assan Methodist Iban Church (NAMIC) received RM1 million while RM500,000 went to Da Wang Sungai Menyan Temple.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew handed over the grant cheques.

“Make use of the allocations wisely, with sincerity and in all honesty,” he said.

According to him, PDP president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing had lobbied for the money for the benefit of the people.

“Dato Sri Tiong is unable to be with us today due to his busy schedule accompanying the visiting (China) Premier Li Qiang to Malaysia,” he added.

NAMIC committee chairman Edward Chendang thanked the state government for the allocation.

“We will use the allocation prudently when carrying out renovation works to our church,” he said.

Temple committee chairman Kong Kim Hong said he was grateful to the state government for the timely allocation.

“We will use the money to maintain the temple and ensure that it is kept in good condition,” he said.

Among those present were PDP Dudong secretary councillor Simon Wee, Rev Brendstein Kullah from NAMIC, and committee member Jemat Ulak.