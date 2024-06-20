Fatimah suggests Wishesland Sibu look for permanent site

SIBU (June 20): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hopes that Wishesland Sibu would have a permanent site to run its operation in the future.

She said this is to ensure the non-governmental organisation (NGO) can continue to provide critical services to children with cerebral palsy more effectively and in a more conducive environment.

When visiting the Wishesland Sibu training centre at Jalan Shariff Mashhor here yesterday, Fatimah also expressed her concern over limited space and non-conducive conditions of the premises, pointing out that limited space would hinder children with cerebral palsy from receiving optimal services.

“The moment I entered and was shown around the place, the first thing I noticed was that it was very cramped. So, it is not very conducive.

“Therefore, I told Wishesland Sibu chairman Kevin Yeo and Wishesland advisor Chi Poh Yung to go to the Land and Survey Department and inform them of their intention to acquire land as a permanent site for Wishesland Sibu.

“If Wishesland Sibu continues renting, they can be evicted anytime and anything we have invested in terms of renovations and improvements will be gone,” she said.

Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, suggested that Wishesland Sibu write a letter pertaining to the matter to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and assured she will support their request.

According to her, early intervention for children with cerebral palsy is very important and she will work with corporate parties to obtain additional funds, including the transportation needs such as vans to bring these children to the therapy centre.

She also emphasised the need for comprehensive therapy such as hydrotherapy at Wishesland Sibu, which is important for physical and medical therapy as well as daily life skills training for children with cerebral palsy.

“Wishesland Sibu has done an amazing job in providing this service, and we need to ensure they have enough facilities to continue operating.

“With the support of all parties, I am confident that Wishesland Sibu’s dream of having its own premises equipped with facilities and spacious compound will be achieved.

“This will provide benefits to future generations who need their help and support,” she said.