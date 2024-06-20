Fire razes Nanga Belawai fuel storehouse

KAPIT (June 20): A fuel storehouse in Nanga Belawai was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Kapit chief Timothy Barat said no injuries were reported in the incident.

“Following a distress call at 3pm, one team was rushed by boat from Kapit to Nanga Belawai, while another travelled by road to SK Nanga Yong and crossed the Rajang river to reach the location.

“Firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, and in the process were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses,” he said.

He said Bomba is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, and have yet to ascertain the losses involved.

Nanga Belawai is about 25km from Kapit town, on the opposite bank of the Rajang river.