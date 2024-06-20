Funds from King’s number plate bid to be used for Transport Ministry initiatives, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): The special vehicle registration number bid fund of RM1.75 million channeled by His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia to the federal government will be used for several initiatives under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said among the initiatives are airfare assistance for students (FlySiswa) between the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak, Mylesen programme for B40 group, and the exchange of new helmets for motorcyclists.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Transport, I greatly appreciate the contribution channeled by Tuanku and Tuanku’s concern for the welfare of the people. Daulat Tuanku!” said Loke in a Facebook post today.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had on Facebook earlier expressed the hope that the value of the bid channeled to the federal government could be used to help the people.

According to the post, the special edition vehicle number plate FFF 1 went to Sultan Ibrahim after putting in the highest bid of RM1.75 million. — Bernama