Higher Education Ministry considering proposal to reclassify Sarawak-owned universities

KUCHING (June 20): The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is looking into a recent proposal for state-owned universities to be referred to as public higher learning institutions (IPTA) or state higher learning institutions (IPTN), said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister said the suggestion was brought up during a recent meeting with Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and all state education executive committees (exco) nationwide.

“During the meeting, where I had represented Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn, there was a question raised on why state-owned universities were still considered as private universities.

“Right now, it’s still being discussed at the MoHE level whether to have these universities to be termed as IPTN if they are owned by state governments or to be considered as IPTAs,” he told reporters after opening the inaugural International Conference on Co-Curricular and Learning Experience (ICCLE) here today.

He said the ministry is still looking into the matter as there are implications, including legal aspects.

“For instance, one of the issues that was brought up was regarding tithes used by the universities but it’s taxable. This means that the tithes are taxed again.

“Another factor on why the state-owned universities are termed as private universities is because they are owned by companies,” he explained.

Dr Annuar said all these issues will be ironed out by MoHE.

“Majority of states in the country have their own universities such as Melaka and Selangor. In Sarawak, we have five namely Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, i-CATS University College, and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

“I’m sure that if state-owned universities can be referred as IPTAs or IPTNs, it would be very fruitful for these universities as the federal government would be able to channel funds to them,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Annuar said universities must be able to train future leaders.

“They should produce quality graduates with solid leadership skills rather than just graduates with academic qualifications.

“A university should be able to produce not only professionals but also leaders not only in their respective field of expertise but also among the communities,” he said.

It is therefore vital students acquire soft skills to equip them with essential interpersonal capabilities, enhance their leadership potential, and to ensure that they can effectively navigate and succeed in various professional and personal scenarios beyond academic knowledge, he added.

Among those present were Malaysia Universities of Co-Curricular Council (UniCC) chair Prof Dr Intan Zaurah Mat Darus, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) deputy vice chancellor (student affairs and alumni) Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman, and deputy vice chancellor (research and innovation) Prof Siti Noor Linda Taib.