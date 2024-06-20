Indonesian firms gear up for Malaysia-China Summit 2024 to boost trade, collab

JAKARTA (June 20): Indonesian businesses see the Malaysia-China Summit (MCS) 2024 as crucial for enhancing trade and collaboration, and are planning significant delegations for the year-end summit in Kuala Lumpur.

According to Chairwoman of the West Jakarta Branch Management Board of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association Ir Rika Amelia Rush, the summit offers Indonesian companies a chance to showcase their expertise in entrepreneurship and innovation.

“This summit allows them to engage with a broad Asean and Chinese audience, facilitating important knowledge exchange and expanding their global footprint,” Rika Amelia said at the Malaysia-China Summit 2024 Networking Engagement Series here today.

Organised by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the three-day summit begins on December 17 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

Marking the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China bilateral relations, the event aims to deepen economic integration and cooperation among Asean nations and China.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin emphasised the summit’s role in enhancing Asean relations, especially between Malaysia and Indonesia, amid celebrations for Malaysia’s 50th anniversary with China.

“Incorporating Asean into this summit is not just strategic but essential,” he said, highlighting Asean integration as crucial for regional economic resilience.

Syed Md Hasrin also underscored Indonesia’s pivotal role, citing robust bilateral trade reaching RM111.21 billion or US$24.39 billion in 2023.

His speech was read by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta, Farzamie Sarkawi.

The summit’s theme, “Prosperity Beyond 50”, was highlighted by Qube Integrated Malaysia executive chairman Richard Teo as an opportunity for businesses to expand networks across the region, with expectations of over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 trade visitors.

“This event lets participants capitalise on the growing economic synergy between Malaysia and Indonesia, fostering new business opportunities and strengthening regional partnerships,” he said. – Bernama