JKR told to urgently fix landslide affected sections of Kapit road

KAPIT (June 20): The Public Works Department (JKR) has been asked to urgently repair three sections on Jalan Melipis, which were affected by landslides.

During a site inspection yesterday, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat said the affected sections are a great concern.

“I am worried if no immediate action is taken, the situation will worsen in view of the wet weather that may trigger further soil erosion. I call for immediate action to prevent further damage to the road. We can’t compromise on the people’s safety,” he said.

He pointed out that two electric poles had also collapsed due to the landslides and called on Sarawak Energy Berhad to ensure safety and uninterrupted power supply.

Tuai Rumah Sigih Jandah said landslides at Nanga Senibang and Pendam Mawang led to the collapse of parts of the R3 standard road.

“They occurred after the Gawai celebration on June 2. The worst occurred at Nanga Senibang, which measured 70 metres in length and 50 metres in depth.

“Then Pendam Mawang, the landslide affected the Melipis Communal Burial Ground. The whole slope washed down the valley to burry five tombs and blocked the river leading to the lower plain being submerged in water. The cause was due to excessive rainfall, which softened the soil,” he explained.

Jamit added that the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) should construct a gabion wall to prevent further erosion at the burial ground.

He also inspected riverbank erosion in front of Rumah Achai Jambat and Rumah Rambor Belansai.

The 6.7km Jalan Melipis connects SK Sungai Melipis as well as six longhouses to Kapit.

The longhouses are Rumah Rambor Belansai, Rumah Mikai Bujo, Rumah Untat Pengiran, Rumah Achai Jambat, Rumah Mulai Mutek, and Rumah Sigih Jandah.