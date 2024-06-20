Join Sarawak-Singapore Business Exchange, Miri folk urged

MIRI (June 20): Business operators here should actively participate in the Sarawak-Singapore Business Exchange, scheduled from Sept 19 to 23 this year, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

He said the event is a rare opportunity to engage in face-to-face discussions with Singaporean entrepreneurs, explore cooperation and seek common development.

“It is also an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Sarawak’s efforts and future directions in the transition to a green economy.

“I hope everyone seize this opportunity to contribute to the economic development of Miri and Sarawak,” he said.

Yii was speaking at the Singapore-Sarawak Business Network Forum, jointly organised by Miri City Council (MCC) and Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), here Tuesday.

The Pujut assemblyman believes the exchange marks an important milestone in the economic and trade cooperation between Miri and Singapore, as well as serves as a crucial opportunity to drive the economic development of the city and Sarawak.

“Miri has always been committed to becoming an intelligent, green and liveable international tourist city.

“We are actively advancing various smart and green city construction projects, including the recently announced Kenyalang Smart City project which is about to commence.

“This event will definitely become a platform for us to showcase Miri’s achievements in smart city construction and further enhance its international reputation,” he said.

Yii hoped the event would attract more Singaporean enterprises to gain an in-depth understanding of Miri, explore business opportunities and further drive economic development.

“We believe that increased business cooperation will bring more job opportunities, technological innovation and economic growth points, thereby boosting the economic vitality of the entire region,” he said.

He pointed out that in recent years, Sarawak has been committed to developing the green economy, showcasing unlimited potential and leading Southeast Asia in this regard.

“Through this exchange, we hope to demonstrate our achievements as well as potential in green energy and sustainable development to Singaporean entrepreneurs.

“The green economy is not only the future direction of Sarawak’s development but also an important engine for the sustained development of the global economy, aligning with the United Nations’ goals for sustainable development and climate change mitigation,” he said.

He also thanked MCCCI for its efforts, promotion and active cooperation in the Sarawak-Singapore Business Exchange, saying the council looks forward to seeing its success.

“MCC will fully support the hosting of this exchange and provide quality services to the attendees.

“We have established a dedicated task force responsible for coordinating all aspects of the exchange and we will do our utmost to ensure the event runs smoothly and provide excellent service to all participants.

“Through our collective efforts, we hope Singaporean enterprises will consider Miri as a key destination for investment and business.”

Also present at the networking forum was MCCCI president Ling Chiong Sing.