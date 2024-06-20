Kuching brawling lovers placed on six-month peace bond

KUCHING (June 20): A man and his girlfriend were each placed on a RM500 bond to keep the peace for a period of six months after they pleaded guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to physical altercation with each other.

Smith Gilson Reming, 29, and Josephine Jantai, 26, made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan to a charge under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The pair committed the offence near a supermarket in Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa here at around 4.35am on Feb 25, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Smith and Josephine were in a car when a misunderstanding led to an altercation between them.

Smith punched and kicked his girlfriend, resulting in a bruise under her right eye. She also sustained cuts and scratches on her back, knee and arms after she jumped out of the vehicle.

Smith himself sustained bruises on his arm from being bitten by Josephine, as well as cuts on his hand and back.

It was understood that prior to their fight, Josephine had confronted her boyfriend over his online gambling habit, telling to stop as it was a waste of money.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the pair was unrepresented by legal counsel.