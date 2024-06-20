Kuching’s Got Talent 2024 gets RM40,000 boost

KUCHING (June 20): The Kuching’s Got Talent 2024, set to take place in conjunction with the upcoming Kuching Festival, got off to a good start after receiving a contribution of RM40,000 from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

According to organiser Kuching City South Council (MBKS), the company has been a major sponsor over the years for events related to the annual Kuching Festival.

“Kuching’s Got Talent 2024 is expected to attract more participants from various talent categories. The competition will feature three main categories – dancing, singing and other talents.

“Auditions are scheduled to take place on July 6 and 7 at the MBKS Auditorium, from 1pm to 6pm. The semi-finals and finals will be held on Aug 10 and 11, respectively, at the MBKS Theatre (Floating Stage) within the City Hall compound, starting at 7pm,” said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Wee, who received the contribution from STM Lottery during a handover ceremony at the MBKS building yesterday, also thanked the company for their significant contribution and support for the competition over the past 36 years.

Also present during the ceremony was STM Lottery’s Kuala Lumpur headquarters Communication and Sustainability manager Yip Bing Tsong.