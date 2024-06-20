Low water pressure due to low tide, not burst pipes, says Sibu Water Board

SIBU (June 20): Sibu Water Board (SWB) clarified that the low water pressure in the town area here today was due to low tide, and not by any burst pipes.

The low tide had resulted in low water volume, thus affecting the process of pumping raw water from the river to the treatment plants in Salim and Bukit Lima, according to SWB on its Facebook.

SWB also said that efforts are underway to restore normal operations at the treatment plants.

The Borneo Post was informed that businesses in the town area experienced low water pressure today, impacting those highly dependent on water supply.

A coffee shop owner at Bukit Lima who wished to remain anonymous said she experienced low water pressure at about 9am this morning.

“The water supply was normal at first but was cut off for almost 30 minutes later, before it was restored again,” she said, adding that she resorted to having pails of water stored due to the unpredictable disruption.

“As long as the water supply is not disconnected, I can still resume business as usual,” she added.

Another operator at Brooke Drive, meanwhile, initially thought that there was another burst pipe in the Salim areas, as this he said had happened quite frequently.