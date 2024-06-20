Malaysia Airlines flight MH199 from Hyderabad suffers engine problem

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): Malaysia Airlines Bhd has confirmed that Flight MH199 has aborted its journey from Hyderabad, India, to Malaysia due to an engine failure.

The incident occurred shortly after take-off.

According to the Malaysian flag carrier, the plane has been rerouted back to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

The Malaysia Airlines flight departed from Hyderabad 15 minutes behind schedule at 12.30am local time, before landing back at the airport around 20 minutes later, according to information from flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

Witness reports indicate that sparks were seen coming from one of two the engines on the Boeing 738 aircraft.

According to a report in the Times of India, there were 138 passengers aboard MH199.

MORE TO COME