Malaysia, China affirm mutual support for sovereignty, security, territorial integrity

KUALA LUMPUR (June 20): Malaysia and China have pledged to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and to adhere to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday following Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Malaysia which coincides with the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations, both countries reaffirmed their commitments to safeguarding social stability, protecting national security and enhancing national unity.

The joint statement also highlighted that Malaysia and China will continue to promote the high-quality implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, and to accelerate the Asean-China Free Trade Area 3.0 upgrade negotiations towards conclusion as soon as possible.

“Malaysia and China will actively participate in activities of the 2024 Asean-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges to enhance the building of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home,” the statement said, adding impetus to deepening the Asean-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building a closer Asean-China community with a shared future.

The statement reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to the principles, shared values and norms enshrined in the Asean Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

They also emphasised upholding Asean Centrality, supporting Asean in strengthening Asean-led mechanism and promoting an open and inclusive regional architecture that is peaceful, stable and conducive for regional development, growth and prosperity.

“Both leaders agreed that China and Malaysia have broad common interests and similar positions and propositions in international affairs,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that Malaysia and China reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter’s purposes and principles, upholding the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, the international order based on international law, and the norms governing international relations.

“Both sides will stand for unity and cooperation of the international community, safeguard international fairness and justice, and promote humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom,” it said.

Malaysia and China agreed that for 70 years, the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence have become the basic norms governing international relations as well as basic principles of international law, contributing the wisdom of Asia to properly handling state-to-state relations.

The statement said both sides agreed to follow the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, promote Asian values of peace, cooperation, inclusiveness, and integration, adhere to a development path of mutual benefit and openness, and uphold the Bandung Spirit to contribute to stability and progress in Asia.

China, in the joint statement, welcomed Malaysia taking on the role of country coordinator for Asean-China Dialogue Relations in 2024, and firmly supported Malaysia in assuming the chairmanship of Asean in 2025.

In the joint statement, Malaysia reiterated its firm commitment to the One China Policy, as per the Joint Communique signed by the leaders of both countries on 31 May, 1974.

Consistent with the One China Policy, Malaysia recognises that Taiwan is an inalienable territory of China in order for China to achieve national reunification, and will not support any call for the independence of Taiwan. – Bernama