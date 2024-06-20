Man in Sibu charged with trafficking, possessing drugs to know fate on Sept 26

SIBU (June 20): A 42-year-old man charged with trafficking and possessing drugs will know his fate this Sept 26.

High Court Judge Wong Siong Tung set the date to deliver his verdict against Mah Kian Haur, following the end of the prosecution case today.

The accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, with trafficking 387.14g of methamphetamine at a rental room at Jalan Theng Kung Suk here at about 2.20am on Feb 28, 2023.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, be punished with whipping of not less than 15 strokes.

Mah was also charged with five counts of possessing 7.74g of methamphetamine, 0.57g of Nimetazepam, 12.89g of methamphetamine, 31.06g of methamphetamine, and 0.04g of Nimetazepam, respectively.

The charges were framed under Section 12(2) and Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A(1) of the same Act.

The offences were allegedly committed at Jalan Lanang and Jalan Theng Kung Suk between 1.55am and 2.20am on Feb 28, 2023.

A total of 11 prosecution witnesses were called to testify during the trial, which began on Feb 5 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto prosecuted, while Mah was represented by lawyer Augustine Liom.