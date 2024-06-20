MBKS organises cat paper mache-making competition for students

KUCHING (June 20): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be holding a cat paper mache-making competition in conjunction with the city’s White Cat Day and the 36th Kuching City Day.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the event is open to all primary and secondary school students within the MBKS area, providing a creative and engaging way for young artists to showcase their talents.

“The competition is open to all primary and secondary school students within the Kuching South area.

“The competition has two categories, namely Primary School for participants aged six to 12, and Secondary School for participants aged 13 to 17. Participants must enter the competition through their school.

“Each school can submit multiple entries, but each student can only submit one entry,” he told a press conference at the MBKS Building yesterday.

Participants can submit their entries from June 19 to July 8, and all submissions must be received before 4pm on July 8, he added.

Application forms to join the competition can be obtained from MBKS’ security counter or downloaded from MBKS’ official website at https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my/web/home/index/.

Completed application forms and cat sculptures or paper maches must be submitted to the third floor of the MBKS Building.

To join the competition, Wee said participants must create a cat sculpture made entirely of recycled paper and submit their entry through the school’s teacher in charge, including the completed application forms and a brief description of the sculpture.

The paper mache cat can either be painted or unpainted and should not exceed 30cm in height, 20cm in length and 20cm in width, and should be an original creation and not previously submitted in any other competitions.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, craftsmanship, and adherence to the recycled paper-only material requirement.

Call Ting Tiew Lik on 010-9223705 for more information.

Each category offers cash prizes of RM1,000 for first place, RM700 (second place), RM300 (third place), and seven consolation prizes of RM100 each.

There is also a special award of RM500 for the school with the highest number of participants.

“We encourage all eligible students to participate and demonstrate their creativity while contributing to a sustainable environment through the use of recycled materials.

“This competition not only celebrates our city and its unique cultural symbol but also fosters environmental consciousness and artistic expression among the youth,” Wee said, adding it provides an opportunity to create both art and history together.