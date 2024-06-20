New Dual Language Programme guidelines apply to all govt schools, says minister

NIBONG TEBAL (June 20): The new Dual Language Programme (DLP) guidelines apply to all government schools, according to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said all government schools must have a class teaching mathematics and science in the Malay language in line with the Upholding the Malay Language, and Strengthening the English Language (MBMMBI) policy.

She also refuted claims that some schools need not comply with DLP guidelines.

“It (the claim) is not true. We have asked all (government) schools to comply with and refer to the guidelines. No problem so far.

“For schools that have issues with the implementation, we will go to the ground and assist them,” she told reporters today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina also welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to have an aid scheme appointing volunteers from Singapore to teach English in poor urban, rural and remote areas including Sabah and Sarawak.

“This appointment does not involve any additional cost to the government as claimed by some parties, rather it is proof of the close diplomatic cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore.

“The services of these volunteer teachers will be paid by the Singapore government and this initiative allows students, teachers and the school to gain exposure to good teaching and learning practices (PdP) and innovation,” she said.

Fadhlina said that such initiatives are always implemented by the Ministry of Education through the exchange of teachers from developed countries such as South Korea, Australia, and the United States.

Earlier, the minister launched the Sekolah Pengajar dan MBMMBI: Sahabat Bahasa Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Malaysia programme at SK Sungai Bakap here.

According to Fadhlina, the programme was also one of the efforts to improve students’ proficiency in Malay and English.

The programme, developed in collaboration with teacher education institutes, saw experts from the institutes sent to selected teaching schools to improve teaching methods in the language in question.

Among the activities included critical reading, language skills, reading culture programmes, and linguistic activities. — Bernama