Out of control car crashes into Miri house gate, brings down pillar

MIRI (June 20): A saloon car driven by a man somehow crashed into a house gate in Desa Senadin here.

Based on a video widely shared on social media, the impact of the crash knocked down the shared pillar holding up one side of the gate, therefore bringing down one side of the next door neighbour’s gate as well.

Both gates landed on the vehicles that were parked in the carports of the two houses.

The saloon car that caused the accident had a probationary licence sticker on its windshield.

No one was injured in the incident.