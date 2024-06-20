ParkCity Group unveils The Mansions @ Kenny Heights, Kuching’s first strata-titled landed residential properties

KUCHING (June 20): Multiple award-winning property developer ParkCity Group recently launched its maiden development in Kuching, The Mansions @ Kenny Heights, a 45-acre luxury estate located at the affluent Kenny Hill suburb.

Located adjacent to Jalan Ong Tiang Swee in the south of the state capital, this development also features the city’s first strata-titled landed units.

Inspired by the success of its Park Homes at ParkCity’s flagship masterplan township, Desa ParkCity in Kuala Lumpur, The Mansions @ Kenny Heights features a unique living-by-the-park concept.

It incorporates ParkCity’s signature elements of lush green spaces, thoughtful conveniences, excellent and sustainable living principles, all of which inspire a spirit of community living rarely found in other addresses in Kuching.

The first phase of The Mansions @ Kenny Heights development covers an area of 10.3 acres (out of 45 acres in total), nestled in ultra-low-density gated and guarded enclave comprising 25 units of double-storey bungalows and 28 units of double-storey semi-detached houses.

The Mansions bungalow homes have total gross built-up area starting from 6,564 square feet, while the semi-detached units start from 4,140 square feet.

Eager homebuyers flocked the ParkCity Show Gallery in Kuching when word spread of the development.

The response was overwhelming with over 80 per cent of the bungalows and over 55 per cent of the semi-detached houses being snapped up prior to its official launch at the end of February this year.

The double-storey bungalows are priced from RM5.1 million onwards per unit, while the double-storey semi-detached houses go for RM3.1 million onwards per unit.

The Mansions @ Kenny Heights features a linear park, meandering walkways, a flora pavilion, picnic lawns and other shared amenities.

Safety and security are paramount at the estate. A guard house with 24-hour/seven-day security anti-climb fencing and closed-circuit television (CCTVs) along the boundary are some of the comprehensive measures in place to ensure residents’ peace of mind.

With its park-living concept, the houses’ colonial allure, the area’s rich history, and ParkCity’s commitment meeting home buyers needs, The Mansions @ Kenny Heights is well-positioned to become one of the most desirable addresses in Kuching.

For more information, contact appointed marketing agent WTWY REAL ESTATE SDN BHD Hunter Wee (REN 04885) on 016-8881711, Wong Ai Tiing (REN 50763) on 019-8873019, Christopher Sia (REN 50765) on 019-8888917, or Ling Chiong Sung (REN 53757) on 017-8511189.