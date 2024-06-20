Premier: Batang Ai to be first in M’sia to produce 158 MW energy after completion of floating solar farm

KUCHING (June 20): The Batang Ai power plant is set to be the first in Malaysia to produce up to 158 megawatts (MW) of energy from the combination of hydro and solar, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this would be achievable after Sarawak’s first floating solar farm project is fully completed, supplementing the existing hydroelectric plant (HEP).

“I was made to understand that the floating solar farm project will be fully completed soon. At the moment it is more than 30 per cent complete.

“The floating solar farm has the potential to produce at least 50 MW of power and adding to the existing 108 MW from the hydro dam, would mean that Batang Ai could be producing 158 MW of electricity in total soon,” he told a press conference during a working visit to Sarawak Energy Berhad’s (SEB) floating solar farm at Batang Ai in Lubok Antu, Sri Aman today.

In view of the fact that Batang Ai dam is 8,500 hectares in size, Abang Johari said the capacity generated from such combined methods could be increased in the future.

At the moment, he said, only 86 hectares were covered for the floating solar farm.

He said if 60 per cent of this 8,500 hectares are to be used, Batang Ai has the potential to produce around 2,000 MW of solar power.

“I have shared with SEB on this matter, that Batang Ai dam development can be intensified with foreign investment pouring in, now that we have laws allowing foreigners to invest in power generation in Sarawak. This means that there is indeed room for increasing our power capacity to 2,500 MW, just from Batang Ai alone,” he said.

He pointed out that the state government, too, has identified the HEP in Bakun and Murum for foreign investment, where Bakun would be able to produce 500 MW whereas Murum 600 MW, adding that the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) for the purpose of developing these two HEPs.