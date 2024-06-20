Rider injured after crashing motorcycle into Serian stream

KUCHING (June 20): A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed his motorcycle into a small stream near Mile 12 Jalan Kuching-Serian traffic light early today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 2.53am.

Firefighters from Siburan fire station were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that a single-vehicle accident had indeed occurred, involving a motorcycle that had fallen into a small stream beside the road.

“After conducting a size-up, the firefighters found a man lying beside the small stream,” Bomba said in a statement.

Bomba said the victim had an injury on his left leg and was fitted with lower limb support and a cervical collar before he was moved up to the road.

The motorcyclist was then handed over to Ministry of Health personnel for further action.