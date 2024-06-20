Sarawak to host national-level Indigenous Peoples Day on Aug 9

KUCHING (June 20): Sarawak will host this year’s national-level Indigenous Peoples Day at the Redeems Centre near Tondong, Bau on Aug 9.

Event organiser Indigenous Peoples Network of Malaysia (Joas) in a release yesterday said it expects some 200 participants from across the country to attend.

“The event, with its global theme ‘Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact’, will feature a series of seminars and discussions focusing on critical issues affecting indigenous peoples in Malaysia.

“Key topics will include legal frameworks and protection for indigenous peoples’ rights, cultural preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge, alongside key topics on sustainable development and environmental stewardship in territories, lands and resources, as well as health and education access for these isolated communities.”

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, observed annually on Aug 9, was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution 49/214 on Dec 23, 1994 to commemorate the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982.

It aims to foster dialogues, share knowledge, and develop strategies to support the rights and well-being of the indigenous peoples, said Joas.

Sabah was the host for the national-level Indigenous Peoples Day last year.

Joas has 118 Malaysian non-governmental organisations as members and is affiliated with the Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP) which is accredited by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Representatives from AIPP will attend the celebration in Sarawak, further underscoring the significance of this event.