Sarawakian rising junior squash star Wayne Isaac to debut at 31st Asian Junior Squash tourney in Pakistan

KUCHING (June 20): Sarawak’s up and coming junior squash star Wayne Isaac Wilson is eagerly looking forward to making an impact during his debut at the 31st Asian Junior Squash Championship in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 25-29.

Touted as the next Harith Danial Jefri, the 12-year old will be competing in the Boys Under 13 category where he will be facing challengers, many of whom are older than him.

Participating countries include India, Singapore, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Japan, Iran, Hong Kong, Macau, Philipppines, South Korea and host Pakistan.

This will be his second international outing this year after having competed and finished 22nd at the British Junior Open in Birmingham, UK on January 3-7.

Joining Isaac at the Asian junior Championships would be his sister Whitney Isabelle Wilson, Harith Danial Jefri and Altamis Aqhar Sallam A Sufian.

After the Asian junior Championships, Isaac would be going to the Hong Kong Junior Open in July with team mate Aaron Ting.

His notable achievements in 2023 included fourth placing in the Japan Junior Open in Saitama, Japan; placing 15th in British Junior Open in Birmingham, UK; Division 2 champion of the SAP Challenge 1 in Pulau Pinang; Boys Under 11 first runner-up in the National junior Championship in Kuala Lumpur; Boys U12 champion at the MSSD Kuala Muda/Yan in Kedah; and Boys U12 champion in Majlis Sukan Sekolah Kedah.