SEB exploring second phase of Batang Ai floating solar project, may deploy technology to Bakun and Murum

KUCHING (June 20): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) is exploring the feasibility of a second phase of its floating solar project at Batang Ai in Lubok Antu, Sri Aman.

SEB Group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said this will have the potential capacity to generate up to 160MW of renewable electricity.

Additionally, SEB is also considering deploying floating solar technology at its other reservoirs, such as Bakun and Murum.

“With all the effort and planning in place, we are well-positioned to support Sarawak’s goal of achieving 10GW generation capacity by 2030,” he said in a statement following a visit led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to Batang Ai today.

He said SEB, the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication’s primary implementing agency, plans to leverage hydropower, solar, gas turbine, and biomass energy to meet the 10GW target.

These projects will add to the current generation capacity of 5,745MW.

Sharbini said SEB plans to invest up to RM5 billion per annum over the next 10 years in generation, transmission, and distribution projects.

Funding for these projects has been secured through a mixture of internally generated funds and a successful RM3.5 billion issuance under SEB’s RM15 billion Sukuk programme, which has received an AAA credit rating from RAM Rating Services Berhad.

“Through our prudent financial measures, investments, and strong support from the Sarawak government, covering a variety of aspects from political frameworks to funding, SEB has been able to achieve its mission of near full domestic electrification, enhanced reliability of supply, and help to power Sarawak’s accelerated socio-economic growth,” he said.

On the pilot 50MW floating solar farm, which is set to become the largest in Malaysia, he said construction has reached 35 per cent completion.

He said the facility is estimated to offset 52 kilo tonnes of emissions annually, significantly contributing to the decarbonisation of Sarawak’s power system.

“The project remains on track for commissioning by the end of October 2024, marking an important milestone for renewable energy in the region,” he said.

The project – driven by a joint venture between Sarawak Energy, China Power International Holdings, and solar energy firm Trina Solar – officially began construction on June 20, 2023.

Built on Batang Ai HEP’s reservoir, the solar panels will span over 190ha.

Sharbini said SEB is committed to accelerating renewable energy development in line with the Sarawak government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 goals.

According to him, extensive environmental studies, including Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), have shown that the floating solar panels will have minimal impact on the reservoir’s water quality and biodiversity, emphasising SEB’s commitment to sustainability.

He said the floating solar farm project will create employment, business, and learning opportunities for the local community, including skill transfer, boat rentals, and site management, diversifying income sources in the area.

“Once the plant becomes operational, additional opportunities for local involvement in maintenance activities will further enhance community benefits.

“In developing this project, SEB has taken an approach that prioritises sustainability, aligning with our commitment to maximising the positive impacts of our projects on the environment while minimising the negative ones,” he said.

Among those present were Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and Utility and Telecommunication Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Batang Ai, Sarawak’s first hydroelectric power plant, was commissioned in 1985.