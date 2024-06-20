Several roads in Kuching City to be closed this Sunday to make way for Sukma XXI Baton Relay

KUCHING (June 20): Several roads in the city centre here will be closed this Sunday (June 23) to make way for the Kuching divisions Sukma and Para Sukma XXI Baton Relay.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the main event will take place at Kuching Waterfront from 5.30am onwards.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will attend the event and about 3,000 participants are expected to join the run.

To ensure the programme runs smoothly, the police will be conducting eight road closures in stages from 6am until 8.15am, he said.

In a statement, he highlighted among the roads closed during the event would be Jalan Main Baazar Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg; Jalan Haji Taha Jalan Gambir; Jalan Mcdougall Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg; RTM traffic light intersection to Jalan Barrack; Jalan Padungan Tunku Abdul Rahman; Jalan Temple Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Bukit Mata; and Jalan Gambir.

He suggested that motorists use alternative routes, such as those traveling through Tabuan Road from Jalan Simpang Tiga can use Jalan Central Timur or through Jalan Ban Hock to avoid congestion at Jalan McDougalls traffic light closure.

Those from Jalan Haji Taha are advised to make a U-turn at the Mosque roundabout to avoid congestion at the Jalan Gambir closure, and those from Jalan Pending are advised to make a U-turn at the Sri Aman roundabout to avoid congestion on Jalan Padungan.

Ahsmon also reminded the public not to park their vehicles along the route of the baton relay, and to plan their journey early and accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Those with inquiries can call the Kuching District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 082-259900.