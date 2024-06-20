Sibu court bins sex offender’s bid to reduce 36-year jail term

SIBU (June 20): A man sentenced to a total of 36 years in prison for sexually assaulting his underage niece failed in his appeal at the High Court here today to have his jail term reduced.

In dismissing the appeal, Judge Wong Siong Tung said the sentence imposed by the Sessions Court for each of the three charges was within the acceptable range of the prevailing trend of sentencing for such offences.

He said the accused, 47, had been convicted of committing the offences against his 15-year-old niece whom he was supposed to protect and nurture, following her parents’ divorce.

“Taking into account public interest in deterring the commission of such offences against underage children, the need for retribution, and the court’s strong condemnation of the accused’s reprehensible actions, this court is not persuaded that the sentence as meted out by the Sessions Court for each of the three offences the accused committed to be manifestly excessive.

“The court has also considered the matters pleaded by the accused in mitigation. The court cannot conclude that the Sessions Court failed to consider all relevant factors, as stated in the notes of proceedings,” Wong said.

The accused had pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting his niece and was sentenced to a total of 36 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane by the Sarikei Sessions Court on Aug 21, 2023.

He committed the offences between March 10 and March 31, 2022 in Pakan.

The Sessions Court had ordered the prison sentences to run consecutively.

Dissatisfied, the accused through his lawyer Kenny Lau filed an appeal to have his imprisonment reduced.

Earlier during the proceeding, Lau submitted that the sentence against his client ought not to be excessively lengthy as it would deprive the accused the opportunity for rehabilitation or reformation and resuming a useful life upon his release from prison.

The lawyer also submitted that sentencing should aim to strike a balance between holding the accused accountable for the offence committed and his well-being and the chance of turning over a new leaf.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Kenneth Netto argued that based on the trend of sentencing for offences under Section 14 and Section 16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the courts have been inclined to punish child sex offenders to imprisonment terms of between eight and 12 years.

“The accused was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment and five strokes of whipping for each offence. The cumulative sentence of imprisonment is 36 years.

“Despite being in the high range, the said sentence is still within the trend of sentencing I referred to earlier,” said the DPP.

He said despite the cumulative effect of the imprisonment having a ‘crushing effect’ on the accused, the effect must be balanced against the seriousness of the offences committed by the accused against the child victim.