Sibu folk asked to save water as low river levels reducing treated supply

SIBU (June 20): The Sibu Water Board (SWB) has called on consumers here to conserve the amount of water they use.

SWB said many areas are experiencing poor water pressure today because of the low tidal river levels at the Salim and Bukit Lima intake points.

This has resulted in reduced raw water being pumped to the Salim Treatment Plant and Bukit Lima Treatment Plant for treatment.

SWB said the situation has led to filter blockages and a significant decrease in reservoir levels.

“In response to this challenge, it is crucial for everyone to save water and use it wisely,” the board said in a statement.

To maintain adequate reservoir levels, SWB said it has decided to temporarily reduce the pumping of treated water at both Salim Treatment Plant and Bukit Lima Treatment Plant.

“As a result, certain areas may experience reduced water supply or lower water pressure,” said the board.

SWB said efforts are underway to restore normal operations at the treatment plants and to resume normal levels of treated water pumping as conditions improve.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging period.

“Your efforts to conserve and use water wisely are essential as we work to restore normal operations as soon as conditions improve,” added the water authority.

For updates, look for Sibu Water Board on Facebook, X, and Telegram.

Alternatively call 013-8106311.