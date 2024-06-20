Sibu MP’s service centre to host free health screening at Kpg Pa’dris on June 22

SIBU (June 19): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will host a free health screening on June 22 at Surau Darul Saadah at Kampung Pa’dris here.

Ling said the activities to be conducted from 8.30am to 10.30am include Pap smear, high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol tests.

“Members of the public aged 18 years old and above are all welcome to attend the free health screening,” he said in a statement.

Ling said as people are usually preoccupied with their daily chores, they tend to neglect looking after their own health.

As a result, he said this has caused a rise in mental and physical health problems.

“This free health check screening is very suitable for people to ensure that they live happy and healthy lives,” he added.

He said they were particularly concerned about the health of women, hence why the Papanicolaou (Pap) smear test was included in the activity.

The event is jointly organised with the Sarawak Midwives Association.