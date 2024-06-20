Two in Kuching jailed six months each for drug abuse

KUCHING (June 20): Two men were each sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Mohammad Aliff Jamali and Muhammad Lukmanhakiem Soekanto Pura after they pleaded guilty plea during separate proceedings.

She also ordered the two men to undergo supervision for two years.

Mohammad Aliff and Muhammad Lukmanhakiem were charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a jail sentence of up to two years, or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Mohammad Aliff and Muhammad Lukmanhakiem committed the offence at the Kuching District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department on May 6 and March 6 respectively.

They both tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Both cases were prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim, while the two men were unrepresented by legal counsel.