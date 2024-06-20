Two terrace houses in Miri gutted, four others damaged

MIRI (June 20): Two single-storey terrace houses in Desa Senadin here were razed in a fire today while another four units suffered smoke damage.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said two teams comprising 16 personnel from the Lutong and Lopeng fire stations were rushed to location following a distress call at 11.17am.

“The Lutong team was deployed to douse the fire from the front of the houses, while the Lopeng team concentrated its efforts from the rear.

“Two houses suffered total damage, while another four had slight ceiling damage due to the smoke,” the department said in a statement.

The firefighting operation concluded at 2pm with no reports of injuries received, added Bomba.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, while losses have yet to be determined.